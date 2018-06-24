 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Roger Federer Loses World No.1 Spot After Borna Coric Defeat In Halle Open Final

Updated: 24 June 2018 19:18 IST

Croatia's Borna Coric ended Roger Federer's grass win streak at 20 wins in a row.

Roger Federer Loses World No.1 Spot After Borna Coric Defeat In Halle Open Final
Roger Federer reacts after losing a point to Borna Coric in Halle Open final © AFP

Croatian Borna Coric denied Roger Federer the 99th title of his career on Sunday with a 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-2 defeat in the final of the ATP Halle grass event. Federer also lost the number one spot in ATP rankings to Rafael Nadal, and missed a chance to earn a record 10th title at the German venue. Federer dropped the opening set in a tiebreak but levelled by winning the second. Coric held his nerve to take victory and end Federer's grass win streak at 20 wins in a row.

Comments
Topics : Roger Federer Borna Coric Tennis
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Federer lost the number one spot in ATP rankings to Rafael Nadal
  • Borna Coric ended Roger Federer's grass win streak at 20 wins in a row
  • Borna Coric denied Roger Federer the 99th title of his career
Related Articles
Roger Federer Loses World No.1 Spot After Borna Coric Defeat In Halle Open Final
Roger Federer Loses World No.1 Spot After Borna Coric Defeat In Halle Open Final
Roger Federer Beats Denis Kudla To Reach 12th Halle Final
Roger Federer Beats Denis Kudla To Reach 12th Halle Final
I Could Play Until 50, Says Novak Djokovic After Reaching 800 Wins
I Could Play Until 50, Says Novak Djokovic After Reaching 800 Wins
Roger Federer Holds Off Ebden To Reach Halle Semi-Finals
Roger Federer Holds Off Ebden To Reach Halle Semi-Finals
Roger Federer Saves Two Match Points To Reach Halle Open Quarterfinals
Roger Federer Saves Two Match Points To Reach Halle Open Quarterfinals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.