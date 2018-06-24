Roger Federer Loses World No.1 Spot After Borna Coric Defeat In Halle Open Final

Croatian Borna Coric denied Roger Federer the 99th title of his career on Sunday with a 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-2 defeat in the final of the ATP Halle grass event. Federer also lost the number one spot in ATP rankings to Rafael Nadal, and missed a chance to earn a record 10th title at the German venue. Federer dropped the opening set in a tiebreak but levelled by winning the second. Coric held his nerve to take victory and end Federer's grass win streak at 20 wins in a row.