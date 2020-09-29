Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Novak Djokovic Eases Into Roland Garros Second Round
French Open: Novak Djokovic defeated Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 to march into the second round at Roland Garros.
French Open: Novak Djokovic is eyeing an 18th Grand Slam title.© AFP
Novak Djokovic's bid to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice got off to a straightforward start Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory at Roland Garros over Sweden's Mikael Ymer. It was the world number one's 32nd win in 33 matches in 2020, his only loss coming when he was defaulted from the US Open. World number one Djokovic, bidding for a second French Open title and 18th career major, will play either Hugo Dellien of Bolivia or Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis for a place in the last 32.
