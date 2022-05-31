India's Rohan Bopanna, 42, and Netherlands' Matwe Middelkoop progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open 2022 after defeating the duo of Briton Llyod Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event. Reeling at 0-3 in the final set tie-break, Bopanna and Middelkoop held their nerves and captured 10 consecutive points, winning the match 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-3) on Monday.

The duo will face El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Netherlands' Jean-Julien Rojer in the semi-finals.

Arevalo and Rojer overcame a fighting effort from Rafael Matos of Brazil and David Vega Hernandez of Spain and recorded a 7-6(6), 6-3 win in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.

The El Salvadorian-Dutch pairing will be playing their maiden major semi-final together.