Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal square off in a blockbuster French Open quarterfinal. The match will take place during the night session at Roland Garros even though Nadal had previously expressed his desire to play during the day. On the other hand, Djokovic had hinted that he would like to face the Spaniard as late as possible. Nadal and Djokovic have previously clashed in the French Open nine times and it is Nadal who has emerged triumphant on seven occasions.
However, in 2021, Djokovic had beaten Nadal in the semi-final of the French Open and the world number one had then gone on to win the title.
- 23:46 (IST)French Open Live: Alexander Zverev knocks out Carlos AlcarazAs there is still time for the match between Nadal and Djokovic to get underway, one needs to talk about the show that was put on by Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. In a thrilling four-setter, it was Zverev who came out on the right side of the result, but Alcaraz can hold his head high for putting on a brave show.
- 23:38 (IST)French Open Live: Nadal-Djokovic to square offThe heavyweight quarterfinal clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will commence at 12:15 PM IST. Stay tuned for Live action.
