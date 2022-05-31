Defending champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal square off in a blockbuster French Open quarterfinal. The match will take place during the night session at Roland Garros even though Nadal had previously expressed his desire to play during the day. On the other hand, Djokovic had hinted that he would like to face the Spaniard as late as possible. Nadal and Djokovic have previously clashed in the French Open nine times and it is Nadal who has emerged triumphant on seven occasions.

However, in 2021, Djokovic had beaten Nadal in the semi-final of the French Open and the world number one had then gone on to win the title.