 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Watch: Rafael Nadal Makes Ball Boy's Day At Roland Garros

Updated: 04 June 2018 10:10 IST

Nadal on Sunday celebrated his 32nd birthday in style as the World No. 1 trounced Richard Gasquet in his third-round match to enter last 16 at Roland Garros.

Watch: Rafael Nadal Makes Ball Boy
© Twitter

Tennis star Rafael Nadal is a role model for people all around the world. Nadal on Sunday celebrated his 32nd birthday in style as the World No. 1 trounced Richard Gasquet in his third-round match at the French Open. Rafael Nadal registered a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over the Frenchman to enter last 16 at Roland Garros. After Nadal's victory, the announcer requested the World No. 1 if he would play against a ball boy, who is an admirer of the tennis star.

"You have lots of fans all over the world but this ball boy is the biggest," the on-court presenter told Nadal.

"His dream is to play just one ball with you here at Roland-Garros. He's a little bit nervous so he might miss the first ball," she said.

Nadal smiled and agreed to greet the youngster. He took out a racquet from his bag and hand it over to the ball boy and asked him to take his position on court.

Every stroke from the young ball boy was cheered loudly by the crowd.

Nadal, who turns 32 on Sunday, continued his bid for an 11th French Open title and 17th major by brushing aside Gasquet.

The world number one's record at Roland Garros now stands at 82 wins and just two losses.

He also took his run of consecutive completed sets at the French Open to 34, just seven shy of the record held by Bjorn Borg between 1979 and 1981.

Nadal, who lost only two points in the first five games, will next play Germany's world number 70 Maximilian Marterer.

Comments
Topics : Rafael Nadal Richard Gasquet Tennis
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal is a role model for people all around the world
  • Nadal on Sunday celebrated his 32nd birthday in style
  • Nadal trounced Richard Gasquet in his third-round match
Related Articles
Watch: Rafael Nadal Makes Ball Boy
Watch: Rafael Nadal Makes Ball Boy's Day At Roland Garros
French Open 2018: Richard Gasquet Salutes
French Open 2018: Richard Gasquet Salutes 'Monstrous' Rafael Nadal After 16th Straight Loss To Spaniard
French Open 2018: Maria Sharapova Sets Up Potential Serena Williams Clash
French Open 2018: Maria Sharapova Sets Up Potential Serena Williams Clash
French Open: Maria Sharapova Makes Chatrier Return, Rafael Nadal Faces Richard Gasquet
French Open: Maria Sharapova Makes Chatrier Return, Rafael Nadal Faces Richard Gasquet
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal To Face Richard Gasquet, Boasting 15-0 Career Mastery
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal To Face Richard Gasquet, Boasting 15-0 Career Mastery
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.