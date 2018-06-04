Watch: Rafael Nadal Makes Ball Boy's Day At Roland Garros

Tennis star Rafael Nadal is a role model for people all around the world. Nadal on Sunday celebrated his 32nd birthday in style as the World No. 1 trounced Richard Gasquet in his third-round match at the French Open . Rafael Nadal registered a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over the Frenchman to enter last 16 at Roland Garros. After Nadal's victory, the announcer requested the World No. 1 if he would play against a ball boy, who is an admirer of the tennis star.

"You have lots of fans all over the world but this ball boy is the biggest," the on-court presenter told Nadal.

"His dream is to play just one ball with you here at Roland-Garros. He's a little bit nervous so he might miss the first ball," she said.

Why we tennis.



Rafa Nadal makes a ball boy's dream come true. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/Kk8cweZK7m — TSN Tennis (@TSNTennis) June 2, 2018

Nadal smiled and agreed to greet the youngster. He took out a racquet from his bag and hand it over to the ball boy and asked him to take his position on court.

Every stroke from the young ball boy was cheered loudly by the crowd.

Nadal, who turns 32 on Sunday, continued his bid for an 11th French Open title and 17th major by brushing aside Gasquet.

The world number one's record at Roland Garros now stands at 82 wins and just two losses.

He also took his run of consecutive completed sets at the French Open to 34, just seven shy of the record held by Bjorn Borg between 1979 and 1981.

Nadal, who lost only two points in the first five games, will next play Germany's world number 70 Maximilian Marterer.