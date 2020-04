Former US Davis Cup Captain Patrick McEnroe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Davis Cup-winning former US captain Patrick McEnroe said on Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus but is feeling well and no longer has symptoms. The 53-year-old younger brother of seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe said in a video posting on Twitter that he was tested at a drive-up facility in Westchester County, the New York suburb where a major outbreak took place. "I got some minor symptoms 10 or 11 days ago," McEnroe said. "My test just came back positive. I just got it this morning. "That's the bad news. The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed and I feel really 100%."