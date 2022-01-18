Tennis ace Emma Raducanu cruised to a first-round victory against Sloane Stephens in her Australian Open debut on Tuesday at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne. The 19-year-old from British sealed a 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 win over her American opponent and will be hoping to cintinue her winning run and challenge for the women's singles title. The tournament's official handle took to Twitter to share the match-winning point for Raducanu and captioned it as, "A Melbourne moment to remember @EmmaRaducanu opens her account at the #AusOpen with a first-round victory over Sloane Stephens, 6-0 2-6 6-1."

Here is the video:

The video was well-received by fans with everyone congratulating her.

One fan wrote, "Good for Raducanu! This was a solid win. After a disappointing ending to the 2021 season and beginning of 2022 season, maybe this can be the jump start to a good 2022 season."

"Sloane lost strategy in set 3. Emma was determined not to go out round 1. good for her. 6 more matches to go", another fan wrote.

Having won the US Open last year, Raducanu displayed some amazing form against Stephens and won the first set in only 17 minutes.

But Stephens found herself back in the game after winning the second set with her experience coming in handy.

Raducanu came roaring back in the third set and replicated her form from the first set.

The 17th seed will next face Montenegro's Danka Kovinic, who defeated Jang Se-jeong in three sets in her first-round game.