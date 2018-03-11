Davis Cup: Leander Paes Returns To India Squad

Paes has made a comeback to the India squad for next month's Davis Cup tie against China.

Veteran Leander Paes has made a comeback to the India squad for next month's Davis Cup tie against China. Paes was left out of the national tennis squad for the Davis Cup tie against Uzbekistan in April last year and the World Group play-off against Canada.

The 44-year-old will aim to better former Italian star Nicola Pietrangeli's record of 42 Davis Cup wins when the India take on the Chinese in Tianjin on April 6-7.