 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Davis Cup: Leander Paes Returns To India Squad

Updated: 11 March 2018 20:37 IST

Leander Paes will aim to better former Italian star Nicola Pietrangeli's record of 42 Davis Cup wins when the Indians take on the Chinese in Tianjin on April 6-7.

Davis Cup: Leander Paes Returns To India Squad
Paes has made a comeback to the India squad for next month's Davis Cup tie against China. © Twitter

Veteran Leander Paes has made a comeback to the India squad for next month's Davis Cup tie against China. Paes was left out of the national tennis squad for the Davis Cup tie against Uzbekistan in April last year and the World Group play-off against Canada.

The 44-year-old will aim to better former Italian star Nicola Pietrangeli's record of 42 Davis Cup wins when the India take on the Chinese in Tianjin on April 6-7.

Apart from Paes, the other players in the team are Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan.

Topics : Leander Paes Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Paes will aim to better former Italian star Nicola Pietrangeli's record
  • Indian take on the Chinese in Tianjin on April 6-7
  • Paes was left out of the national tennis squad against Uzbekistan
Related Articles
Leander Paes Ends Runner-Up In Dubai, Likely To Return To Top-50
Leander Paes Ends Runner-Up In Dubai, Likely To Return To Top-50
Ravi Shastri Joins PadMan Challenge, Asks Virat Kohli To Spread The Message
Ravi Shastri Joins PadMan Challenge, Asks Virat Kohli To Spread The Message
ATP Challenger: Leander Paes Wins Doubles Title At Newport Beach
ATP Challenger: Leander Paes Wins Doubles Title At Newport Beach
Australian Open: Leander Paes-Purav Raja Crash Out, Rohan Bopanna Advances
Australian Open: Leander Paes-Purav Raja Crash Out, Rohan Bopanna Advances
Australian Open 2018: Leander Paes-Purav Raja Aim For Top Spots After Surprise Win Against Jamie Murray-Bruno Soares
Australian Open 2018: Leander Paes-Purav Raja Aim For Top Spots After Surprise Win Against Jamie Murray-Bruno Soares
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.