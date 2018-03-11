Davis Cup: Leander Paes Returns To India Squad

Paes has made a comeback to the India squad for next month's Davis Cup tie against China. © Twitter
Veteran Leander Paes has made a comeback to the India squad for next month's Davis Cup tie against China. Paes was left out of the national tennis squad for the Davis Cup tie against Uzbekistan in April last year and the World Group play-off against Canada.
The 44-year-old will aim to better former Italian star Nicola Pietrangeli's record of 42 Davis Cup wins when the India take on the Chinese in Tianjin on April 6-7.
Apart from Paes, the other players in the team are Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan.
Topics : Leander Paes Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Show Comments