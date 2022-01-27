Facts and figures ahead of Friday's Australian Open men's semi-finals (x denotes seeding):

Daniil Medevdev (RUS x2) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4)

Head-to-head: Medvedev leads 6-2

Fast facts

Daniil Medvedev

Age: 25

World ranking: 2

Prize money: $22,126,356

Career titles: 13

Grand Slam titles: 1 (US Open 2021)

Coach: Gilles Cervara

After falling to number two Rafael Nadal in 2019 US Open final and number one Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Australian Open final, denied Djokovic a calendar Grand Slam by beating him in the 2021 US Open final.

Defeated number one Djokovic, number two Nadal and number three Dominic Thiem at 2020 ATP Finals to become the first player to sweep top three in tournament history.

Led ATP Tour with 63 wins and achieved career-high number two in 2021.

Path to the semi-final:

1st rd: bt Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)

2nd rd: bt Nick Krygios (AUS) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

3rd rd: bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

4th rd: bt Maxime Cressy (usa) 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 7-5

Quarter-final: bt Fleix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x9) 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Age: 23

World ranking: 4

Prize money: $16,345,212

Career titles: 4

Grand Slam titles: 7

Australian Open best: Semi-final (2019, 2021, 2022)

Coach: Apostolos Tsitsipas

After reaching three Grand Slam semi-finals, advanced to 2021 Roland Garros final to become the first Greek Grand Slam finalist.

Captured seven ATP Tour titles including 2021 ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo and 2019 ATP Finals

Top-ranked Greek of all time achieved career-high number three ranking in August 2021.

Path to the semi-final:

1st rd: bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

2nd rd: bt Sebastian Baez (ARG) 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4

3rd rd: bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4

4th rd: bt Taylor Fritz (USA x20) 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Quarter-final: bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x11) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2