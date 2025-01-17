Novak Djokovic said on Friday that tennis needs to be "more fun" and suggested dancers should be brought on court during breaks. The Serbian veteran said while the sport had a proud history and tradition, it had been slow in keeping pace with a new generation that does not have "a great attention span". He was commenting after admitting he got "hot-headed" with elements of the crowd during his Australian Open third-round win against 26th seed Tomas Machac. Some light mid-match entertainment might also help fans and players relax, he said.

"I think that we should try to look to connect more with the younger people," he said. "I want to see a little bit more entertainment.

"For example, why wouldn't we consider doing something between the sets like the Super Bowl or, I don't know, the NBA?

"When there is a timeout, they have, you know, dancers come in and this and that. I wouldn't have a problem with that.

"Nice dancers, there for a few minutes more break so I can relax my nerves and think about something else.

"I feel like it would bring more fun elements and entertainment to tennis, that we know has been quite traditional and maybe conservative in some things."

Djokovic, who is bidding for a record 25th Grand Slam title in Melbourne, said he respected the traditions of Wimbledon too much to suggest it should occur at the All England Club.

But he was open to new concepts being introduced elsewhere.

"With Wimbledon I wouldn't change much. I would keep it as it is because it's so unique, all white and strawberries and cream and everything about it is just so elegant and classy," he said.

"But all the others, US Open, I mean, in USA, you guys know very well what entertainment is about.

"So I'm up for it, just like maybe gradual changes.

"Dancers first."