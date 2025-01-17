Second seed Alexander Zverev accelerated his march through the Australian Open on Friday with a straight-sets takedown of Briton Jacob Fearnley in the third round. The 27-year-old German put his foot to the floor on Margaret Court Arena to sweep past his 92nd-ranked opponent 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in 2hrs 2mins. His reward is a clash against the winner of an all-French showdown between Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils for a place in the quarter-finals. Victory was Zverev's 28th Australian Open win, putting him just one behind Boris Becker for the most by a German player.

He paid tribute to 23-year-old Fearnley, who is at only his second Grand Slam.

"He's an incredible player," said Zverev, who is pursuing a maiden major crown after a decade of trying.

"He went through all the stages, he went to college, through the Challenger (series) and now he's on the big tour playing third round at a Grand Slam.

"So massive respect for him. He's only getting better."

Zverev is looking to improve on the semi-final he made last year and has been methodical all tournament, yet to drop a set.

He made his first move in game six. A Fearnley double fault gave him an opening and after an eight-stroke rally he enticed an error that earned him the break, which proved enough to win the set.

They exchanged early breaks in set two before another double fault from the Briton once more let Zverev in and a poorly executed backhand at the net ensured the German moved into an unstoppable 5-4 lead.

Zverev again uncharacteristically gave up an early break in the third set but quickly reset to put pressure on Fearnley's serve and move 4-2 clear before motoring to the finish line.

Zverev enjoyed one of his best seasons last year, but runner-up finishes at the 2020 US Open and French Open last year remain his best Grand Slams so far.

