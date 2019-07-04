Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old tennis sensation that knocked out Venus Williams in the first round , was seen having a small conversation with Swiss legend Roger Federer before her second round match with Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia on Wednesday. The video of Roger Federer congratulating Coco Gauff, while crossing paths on the grounds of the All England Club, won the internet with many fans claiming the teenager to be the "next big thing". "Yeah, we got that on camera! @CocoGauff meets @rogerfederer!," WTA captioned the video on Twitter.

The fans flooded the post with lovely wishes within no time. "She's so pure & humble," a user said.

"This is amazing to say the least ... Coco is the next big thing and like as always Roger is the GREATEST," the other one joined in.

On Wednesday, Gauff became the youngest player since 1991 to reach the third round. After defeating five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round, she showed that was no fluke as the world number 313 defeated 2017 semi-finalist Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3 under the new Court One roof.

"I'm super happy for her," Federer was quoted saying by AFP, following Gauff's remarkable Wimbledon start.

"Everyone was waiting to see what the draw was like. I think that's fascinating, that she plays Venus. I think it's a great storyline. It will be a great, wonderful experience for Coco and Venus," he added.

"Coco is a nice girl, works really hard. I think she's obviously got a wonderful future ahead of her."

Gauff's background wasn't in tennis.

Growing up in Georgia, her father Corey played university basketball while mother Candi was a gymnast and athlete.

"I like tennis because you can only blame yourself and you can only control yourself," Gauff told wtatour.com

"Sometimes when I was on the basketball court I'd be trying to control other people, like, c'mon man, bring the ball up. I like the individual aspect - I like doubles too, but just one person on my team is enough."

Gauff needed a wild card to play in qualifying for Wimbledon.

In a telling reminder of her tender years, she was juggling her high school studies in the evening while trying to make the main draw.

English literature is her favourite subject although it was a science test that she had on her mind during the qualifying competition at nearby Roehampton.

(With AFP inputs)