World No.5 Novak Djokovic, a finalist at the recent Miami Masters, said on Sunday that he did not have high expectations for the Monte Carlo Masters as he was suffering from the effects of an eye infection. Djokovic is a two-time winner in Monte Carlo but has not won any title since taking the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last summer. The hard courts of Miami marked a return to form even though the 37-year-old lost the final in straight sets to Czech teenager Jakub Mensik.

"I'm glad that I found at least in Miami that joy on the court and, I feel, performance level," said the former world No.1 at a press conference ahead of the tournament.

"Let's see if I can carry that into clay.

"It's obviously a completely different surface and I didn't have much time to get used to this tournament, so my expectations are not really high for the results here.

"It's more about trying to get matches and as many as possible, and obviously try to peak towards the end of the clay season which is, of course, most importantly in Paris."

The French Open, which takes place on the red clay of Roland Garros between May 25 and May 8, is the second Grand Slam event of the season, following the Australian Open where Djokovic reached the semi-finals before bowing out, injured, to Alexander Zverev.

The Serb admitted, however, that the eye infection and "a little bit of a viral infection" that he has been dealing with over the last week made him think twice about competing in Monte Carlo.

"It started in semi-finals day in Miami and I did struggle with it in the finals but it's calming down, I guess.

"I'm visiting the doctor later today so let's see. It should be okay."

Given a first round bye, Djokovic will face a second round match against either the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo or another veteran of the circuit, three-time Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka.

"People talk about my age, but what about him? He's 40 and he's still going strong. I love Stan.

"It would be a nice duel of veterans if we meet on the court."

