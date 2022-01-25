Matteo Berrettini created tennis history by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open with a fluctuating five-set victory over Gael Monfils on Tuesday. The seventh seed overcame the French 17th seed in their quarter-final 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 to become the first Italian man to reach the last four of the Australian Open.

More to follow...