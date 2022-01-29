Australian Open 2022, Women's Singles Final Live Updates:Ashleigh Barty, World No.1, will take on American surprise package Danielle Collins in the women's singles final of the ongoing Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday. Barty, the two-time Grand Slam champion, will aim to win her maiden Australian Open title in front of her home crowd. The American Collins, on the other hand, will look to cause yet another upset after stunning seventh seed Iga Swiatek in the semi-final.

Here are the Live Updates of the Australian Open 2022 Women's Singles Final between Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne