Australian Open 2022 Live, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: Rafael Nadal Eyes Record 21st Grand Slam Title vs World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev
Australian Open Live, R Nadal vs D Medvedev Final Match: Rafael Nadal will be eyeing history against Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.
Nadal vs Medvedev, Australian Open Final Match: Rafael Nadal faces Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.© AFP
World no. 5 Rafael Nadal will be aiming for history against world no. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open 2022 Final at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. The Spaniard can move ahead of his great "Big Three" rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning a record 21st Grand Slam crown. Meanwhile, Medvedev will be looking to spoil the party after having already prevented Djokovic from a calendar Grand Slam bid in last year's US Open Final. Nadal also has the chance to become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice if he succeeds in defeating his Russian opponent on Sunday.
Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2022 Final, Live Updates From Rod Laver Arena
- 14:00 (IST)Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in semifinalDaniil Medvedev also had a tough match in the semis and had to seal a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
- 13:59 (IST)Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini in semifinalRafael Nadal had to put in a tough fight to defeat Matteo Berrettini in the semifinal, winning 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- 13:57 (IST)Head-to-headRafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have faced each other four times with the Spaniard coming out on top with three wins. Meanwhile, the Russian has bagged one victory against Nadal.
- 13:51 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2022 Final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena. Stay tuned for some exciting tennis today folks!
