World no. 5 Rafael Nadal will be aiming for history against world no. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open 2022 Final at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. The Spaniard can move ahead of his great "Big Three" rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning a record 21st Grand Slam crown. Meanwhile, Medvedev will be looking to spoil the party after having already prevented Djokovic from a calendar Grand Slam bid in last year's US Open Final. Nadal also has the chance to become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice if he succeeds in defeating his Russian opponent on Sunday.

Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in semifinal Daniil Medvedev also had a tough match in the semis and had to seal a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini in semifinal Rafael Nadal had to put in a tough fight to defeat Matteo Berrettini in the semifinal, winning 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Head-to-head Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have faced each other four times with the Spaniard coming out on top with three wins. Meanwhile, the Russian has bagged one victory against Nadal.

Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2022 Final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena. Stay tuned for some exciting tennis today folks! Ladies and Gentlemen, please take your seats.



The show is about to begin @rolex #AusOpen #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/uWNYHoaL8l — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2022