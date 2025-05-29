Top seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant start to the French Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann in the second round on Wednesday. The three-time Grand Slam winner has dropped just five games at Roland Garros so far this year as she bids to reach the final in Paris for the first time. Sabalenka, 27, conceded a surprise early break of serve in the third game but quickly rallied to win the opener. The Belarusian then advanced into a 4-0 lead in the second set as she proved too powerful on Court Suzanne Lenglen for her Swiss opponent.

Sabalenka will face Olga Danilovic in the next round, after the 34th-ranked Serb fought past former world number seven Danielle Collins in three sets.

