Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji advanced to their respective men's doubles second round at Roland Garros with contrasting wins, making it three Indians in the round of 32 at the French Open. Bopanna and Czech partner Adam Pavlasek battled past Americans Robert Cash and JJ Tracy 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-1 to advance to the next round late on Wednesday. The duo converted four break points and won 68% of their first-serve points in the hard-fought encounter that lasted two-hour and 11 minutes.

Later, Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela cruised past China's Yunchaokete Bu and Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-2, 6-1 in just 51 minutes.

The Indo-Mexican duo dominated from start to finish, firing four aces, winning 81 percent of first-serve points and converting four of 10 break-point opportunities.

Their aggressive return also earned them nearly half (49%) of receiving points.

With Balaji's win, three Indians have now made the round of 32 in the men's doubles at the Roland-Garros.

Earlier, Yuki Bhambri and American Robert Galloway had edged past Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3.

