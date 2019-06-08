 
Ashleigh Barty Ends Australia's 46-Year Wait For French Open Title

Updated: 08 June 2019 21:24 IST

Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian woman to play a final at Roland Garros since Sam Stosur in 2010.

Ashleigh Barty Ends Australia
Ashleigh Barty took only 70 minutes to claim her maiden Grand Slam title. © AFP

Ashleigh Barty ended Australia's 46-year wait for a French Open singles title on Saturday by thrashing nervous Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in a one-sided women's final.

Eighth seed Barty got off to a strong start and never looked back, winning 6-1, 6-3 after only 70 minutes to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

The 23-year-old will rise to second in the world behind only Naomi Osaka when the latest rankings are released next week, after becoming the first Australian winner at Roland Garros since Margaret Court won the last of her five trophies in 1973.

More to follow...

