Andy Murray's Wife Pregnant With Second Child

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has confirmed his wife Kim is pregnant with the couple's second child. Murray, who married Kim in 2015, became a father for the first time in February 2016 when his wife gave birth to their daughter Sophia. "We're both obviously very happy and looking forward to it," Murray told reporters at Wimbledon on Sunday. News of the latest member of the Murray clan came just 24 hours before the world number one starts his Wimbledon campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on Centre Court.

Murray said knowing he is due to become a father again wouldn't provide extra inspiration as he chases a third Wimbledon title and fourth Grand Slam crown.

"No, I wouldn't have thought so," he said.

Murray wouldn't be drawn on when the baby is due to be born, but he said Kim would be supporting him at Wimbledon over the next fortnight.

"She'll be coming to Wimbledon. And we found out a while ago. But I'm not interested in discussing the dates of that in here," he said.