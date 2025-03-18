World number one Jannik Sinner will play the ATP tournament in Hamburg from May 18-24 after his doping ban ends in the build-up to the French Open, organisers confirmed Tuesday.

"For the first time in his career, Jannik Sinner will compete at the 2025 Hamburg Open," tournament organisers confirmed on social media.

The 23-year-old agreed to a three-month ban in February after admitting "partial responsibility" for team mistakes which led to him twice testing positive for traces of the banned anabolic steroid clostebol in March 2024.

The reigning US Open and Australian Open champion's suspension ends on May 4, allowing him to return in time for the French Open, the second Grand Slam event of the year.

The clay-court tournament in Hamburg will be Sinner's second event after his return as he will also compete on home soil at the Italian Open in Rome from May 7-18.

Sinner reached the French Open semi-finals last year. This year's tournament is scheduled to run from May 25 until June 8.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement