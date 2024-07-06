India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of a five-match series in Harare on Saturday. Ahead of his captaincy debut, Gill had confirmed on the eve of the match that Abhishek Sharma will make his debut and open the innings with him. Apart from Abhishek, IPL stars Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel were also handed their debuts by the Indian team. Gill is leading the team in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format after the T20 World Cup, while vice-captain Hardik Pandya has been rested.

Star India batter Virat Kohli also announced his T20I retirement after the final, suggesting that it's time for the new generation to take over.

On being asked if there's any pressure on him after Kohli's remark, Gill said at the toss: " Don't feel pressure, you have expectations but from yourself, not from outside."

"We want to have a look at the target and have the runs on the board. World Cup has been long coming, winning after 11 years. Very satisfied, hope many more to come. Three debutants: Abhishek, Riyan, Jurel," Gill said at the toss in Harare.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said during the time of the toss, "I don't mind batting first. The wicket looks good. Zimbabwe Cricket has trusted me with this transition phase. I look for young boys to come out and fight. It is humbling to lead this bunch. Sean has retired. It is a young side. Ervine will have a role in the future."

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

(With ANI Inputs)