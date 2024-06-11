Legendary Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag delivered a brutal verdict on Shakib Al Hasan after Bangladesh slumped to a loss against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday. Chasing a modest target of 114, Bangladesh looked in control before losing the plot completely as the Najmul Hossain Shanto-le side lost the match by 4 runs. Shakib could last just 4 balls as he was dismissed by Anrich Nortje after scoring just 3. Sehwag said that Shakib should have retired from the T20 format long ago and even insisted that his numbers in the shortest format of the game has been 'shameful' lately.

"During the last World Cup, I thought he should no longer be picked for the T20 format. Time for retirement came a long time ago. You are such a senior player, you were the captain of this team. You should actually be ashamed of your recent numbers. You should come forward and announce yourself that enough is enough, I'm retiring from this format," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag went to say that Shakib is "Not Adam Gilchrist or Matthew Hayden" that he can rely on playing the pull shot and advised him to style his game accordingly.

"If you are picked in the World Cup squad for your experience, then show that it was actually worth it. You need to spend some time at the crease at least. You are not Adam Gilchrist or Mathew Hayden. Hooks and pulls are not your strengths You are a Bangladeshi player. You play according to your strength."

Bangladesh currently have 2 points from 2 matches after their loss against South Africa.

"We were bit nervous but we were confident we could get over the line but unfortunately it did not happen. (Tanzim Hasan) He worked really hard last couple of days, we wanted wickets with the new ball and he showed character today. This is the match we should have won, last couple of overs they bowled really well. It can happen in cricket."

"(Rishad) He is very good, the way we bowled last couple of series, he practiced very hard. We've struggled with leg-spinners over the last 10-15 yrs so we're lucky we got one. Hopefully he can continue. Thanks to all the supporters, hopefully they'll come to the West Indies as well," Shanto said.