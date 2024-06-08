It was a forgettable opening game for Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. The side suffered an embarrassing loss to United States in the Super Over of the match. Chasing a target of 160 runs in Dallas, USA were stopped at 159, a score that Pakistan too had posted batting first in the game. With the hosts needing 5 runs to win off the final ball, Nitish Kumar smashed Haris Rauf for a four to take the game to Super Over. USA set a target of 19 runs for Pakistan in the Super Over with the latter team ending at 13 in reply.

While the entire Pakistan cricket team has been subjected to harsh crititism ever since the defeat, former captain of the team, Salman Butt, has lashed out at pacer Rauf.

In the chase of 160, USA needed 15 runs off the final over to win the game and Rauf conceded 14 in it. With the host team needing 5 runs off the final ball, Rauf bowled a lower full toss with the mid-off inside the circle. Nitish hit the ball over the fielder for a four to take the game into Super Over, where USA emerged victiorious.

"It is not a surprise that he conceded so many runs because he doesn't look at his field and bowl accordingly. Mid off is inside the circle and yet he bowls full and gets hit for a boundary on the last ball. You can see the captain also screamed at him. When you have mid-off up, then you don't bowl full balls. This is a basic of cricket," said Butt on 'Cricket Baithak' podcast.

"He (Haris Rauf) has some weird style when he bowls a ball and just sits on his knees with his hand on his head. It is as if he incurred a loss in shares or someone robbed him. But that is so unprofessional. You never learn anything. They lacked common sense and game awareness," he added.

Salman Butt: "Haris has this strange style where he sits down and puts his hands on his head as if he's experienced some great loss in the share market." https://t.co/DQqVPdJZ9O — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) June 6, 2024

In the game, Rauf leaked 37 runs while taking one wicket in his quota of four overs.