India head coach Rahul Dravid signed off from his coaching stint with a trophy in his hand as the team defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. The summit clash between the two team also proved to be a farewell game for many as the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja also announced their retirement from the shortest format in international cricket. As the team gathered in the dressing room after the final, Dravid gave a riveting speech with a special message for skipper Rohit Sharma.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Dravid admitted that he is short of words, which doesn't happen often. In his message for the team, the support staff and all those associated with the team, Dravid said that he couldn't be more proud of the bunch.

"I'm really short of words but all I just want to say is thank you to everyone for making me a part of what is an incredible memory. I think all of you will remember these moments. Right, I think like we always say it's not about the run, it's not about the wickets you'll never remember your career but you'll remember moments like this. So let's really enjoy it. I could not be more proud of you guys," he said.

From the moment where South Africa needed 30 runs to win in 30 balls, India made a comeback that will be remembered for ages. Dravid said that each and every player should be proud of what they managed to do in the game.

"To come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team, the resilience, there's been some disappointments over the years where we've come close, we've never been able to cross the line. But what this bunch of boys has done, what all of you have done, what everyone in the support staff has done, the hard work that we've put in, the sacrifices that we've made, you know, I think the whole country is really, really proud of each and every one of you and what you have achieved. And all of you should be," he said.





The sacrifices, the commitment, the comeback



#TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid's emotional dressing room speech in Barbados #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vVUMfTZWbc — BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2024

The India head coach also recalled the sacrifices everyone made en route to this glory. "Right, I think there's so many sacrifices that each and every one of you make to see your families here today enjoying it, so many of your families back home, just think about all the sacrifices each and every one of them has made since the time you were kids for you to be here in this dressing room today. Your parents, your boys, your children, your brothers, your coaches, so many people have made so many sacrifices and worked so hard with you for you to enjoy this memory in this moment. Right, really, really proud to have been a part of this memory with you guys.

"All I can say is thank you so much, man. I really am short of words and I'm not usually short of words, but on a day like today, I think, you know, for me to just be a part of this, I could not be more grateful and I could not be more thankful for the respect, for the kindness, for the effort that each and every one of you have shown to me, to my coaching staff, to my support staff. Thank you so much," he asserted.

Dravid also thanked captain Rohit Sharma for giving him a call in November last year, convincing him to stay as the head coach of the team till the T20 World Cup 2024.

"Just like to say, Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me in November and asking me to continue. I think it's been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and every one of you and every one of you, but also to Ro, thanks for the time. I know as a captain and of course, there's a lot of time we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much. I think, you know, it's been brilliant to get to know each and every one of you as a person and yeah, I think it's your moment, guys, it's your moment. Remember it, it's not about any individual, it's about a team. We won this as a team, we did everything that we did for the last one month as a team, it's about all of us, it's not about an individual, it's about all of us. Thank you very well done, could not be proud, let's party, let's really enjoy this.

"Behind that great team, there's also successful organization and just like to acknowledge the work of the GCCI and the people behind the scenes for the work and stuff they've done for us. Each and every one of us comes through a system, each and every one of us comes through an organization that gives us the opportunities to grow and play, so thank you very much, well done," he concluded.