Team India is all set to face the defending champions England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday in Guyana. Rohit Sharma and co had a brilliant run in the group stage and the Super 8s, where they remained unbeaten. India will now aim to avenge their 2022 semi-final defeat against England and enter the final of the tournament. Clinching this World Cup title will be special moment for India as they will not only end their 11-year ICC trophy drought but also give a special parting gift to their head coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid is all set to end his coaching duties after the conclusion of the ongoing World Cup. Popularly known as "The Wall" during his playing days, Dravid immensely contributed to Team India's success. However, the only thing which remained elusive from his tally is an ICC title.

Recently, former India batter Virender Sehwag stated that Rohit and co should win the ongoing World Cup for their coach, just like the team did in 2011 for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

"We played the 2011 World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar. So, this T20 World Cup can be for Rahul Dravid. At least as a coach he gets to win the World Cup and get the badge of being a World Cup winner, which he didn't get as a player," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Team India's last Super 8 match was against Australia, where they brutally thrashed Mitchell Marsh and co to seal the semi-final spot. The match entirely belonged to skipper Rohit Sharma, who played a brilliant knock of 92 off 41 balls and bagged the Player of the Match award.

"I have never seen better entertainment than this in this World Cup. I was expecting that he would be at the crease for just the first six overs. But he batted even after the powerplay, and look what he did. He made our hearts happy, what more do you want?" said Sehwag.

Apart from India and England, South Africa and Afghanistan have also qualified for the semis. Their semi-final will also be played on Thursday (IST) in Trinidad.