Pakistan will have their task cut out when they face arch-rivals India in their second match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Babar Azam-led side will look to bounce back from their shocking defeat at the expense of the USA on Thursday in Dallas. However, Pakistan's hopes of making it to the Super 8 might take a hit if they lose to India in New York on Sunday. India had kicked off their campaign with a routine hammering of Ireland at the same venue on Wednesday. With the USA also boasting a 100 percent record so far, Pakistan cannot afford another defeat.

As things stand, Ireland sit top of Group A with 4 points in two matches. Their Net Run Rate is +0.62. Behind them are India with two points so far, but they've only played one game so far, while their Net Run Rate is pretty impressive (+3.06).

Canada are third with two points from as many matches, having beaten Ireland after the loss to USA in the tournament opener. Pakistan and Ireland are fourth and fifth with no points so far.

Pakistan's Qualification Scenarios For T20 World Cup Super 8

Pakistan can still miss out on Super 8 qualification even if they win all of their remaining games. Having said that, if Pakistan, India and USA all finish the group stage with six points each, the equation will come down to the Net Run Rate.

If Pakistan lose to India, who then go on to lose to the USA, the co-hosts of the tournament will move to six points ahead of their final match against Ireland.

Currently, Pakistan's NRR is worse than both the USA and India. They would not only look to win all of their matches but also make sure that their Net Run Rate is good enough to pip one of those teams.

If Pakistan lose to India, thy would need USA to lose both of their remaining matches in order to have any hopes of making it to the next round.

Meanwhile, Canada also have a decent chance of making it to the Super 8 stage. Since their NRR is currently negative, they would firstly need to win all of their games and hope other results go their way.