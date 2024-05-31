The Indian cricket team will play three group stage matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Ireland on June 5 before the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on June 9. India's last match at the venue will be against the United States on June 12. Before the tournament starts, India will also face Bangladesh in a warm-up match on Friday and ahead of that match, head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma inspected the drop-in pitch at the venue.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, their first impression of the pitch was that it seemed "normal and good" and will most probably favour the batters.

There was a lot of speculation over how the drop-in pitches will behave with most teams not quite familiar with these kinds of surfaces. However, the warm-up match against Bangladesh will provide a brilliant opportunity to the Indian cricket team players to understand the pitch.

Ahead of the warm-up fixture against Bangladesh in the much-awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies, the Indian Cricket Team was seen practising at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Visuals from the Nassau Cricket Stadium showed Men in Blue at the practice nets. Players like Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Avesh Khan were seen bowling in the nets.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, the semifinals in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, the T20 World Cup final in 2014, and the semifinals in 2016 and 2022, but has failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

(With ANI inputs)