The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match result has provided a huge boost to the Babar Azam-led Pakistan Cricket team. Reeling from two losses in three matches, the 2022 T20 World Cup runner-up's chances of looks tough still but it has improved from what it was earlier after India's xx-wicket win over USA. Pakistan have so far lost to USA and India, while it has defeated Canada for its maiden win in the T20 World Cup 2024.

In Group A that also has Ireland, Pakistan's loss to USA complicated matters for Babar Azam and co. Before the India vs USA match, India sat on top of the group with four points in two games (NRR +1.455) while USA were second with four points in two games (NRR +0.626). Pakistan were third with two points in two games (NRR +0.191).

After Wednesday's math, India continue to lead Group A with six points from three games (NRR +1.137). The Rohit Sharma-led side is assured of a Super 8 berth. USA are still second with four points from three games but their NRR has reduced to +0.127. This is a major good news for Pakistan as their NRR is now better that USA's.

This means that Pakistan can qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight stage even if they beat Ireland by a narrow margin in their last Group A match on Sunday, provided USA lose to the same team on Friday.

Talking about the match, Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav played lead roles as India defeated USA by seven wickets to enter the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Suryakumar made a well-judged unbeaten 50 off 49 balls and Shivam Dube a laboured to a 31 off 35 balls as India overhauled USA's 110/8 in 18.2 overs. India ended up at 111/3.

Earlier, pacer Arshdeep was brilliant with the ball while taking four wickets as India restricted the USA to 110/8.

Nitish Kumar (27, 23b, 2x4 1x6) batted well in the company of former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson (15, 12b, 1x4, 1x6) for the USA.

For India, Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the best in the park, picking up six wickets between them.