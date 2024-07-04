The Indian cricket team arrived in New Delhi after a 16-hour flight from Barbados, where they were stuck for three days due to extreme weather conditions. Hurricane Beryl forced the players to extend their stay in the island nation, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) to arrange a special flight for them. Not just the players and their families, the Indian board also got the Indian journalists, in Barbados for the event, on the flight, rescuing them from an unpredictable weather situation that had resulted in all flights being cancelled in the city.

But, what did the players do on the 16-hour-long flight? It has been reported that the Indian cricketers were stationed in the Business Class section of the flight while the reporters were in the Economy Class. The journalists were asked to not click pictures as the Indian players wanted the entire matter to remain private.

In what was an incredible gesture by the board, the journalists were also allowed to hold the T20 World Cup trophy and click pictures with it.

While most of the matter remains private, it has been reported that India captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Rahul Dravid spent some time with the journalists in the Economy Class, in what has been labelled as an incredible gesture from them.

Jasprit Bumrah reportedly had little time to spend with others as he was constantly busy in babysitting his son Angad.

Travelling with the prestigious on the way back home!



WATCH: #TeamIndia were in excellent company during their memorable travel day - By @RajalArora #T20WorldCup

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- which left Barbados around 4:50 am local time on Wednesday arrived in Delhi at 6 am (IST) on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey.

Heavy security was deployed to keep the crowd in check at the Indira Gandhi International airport but that did little to dampen the spirits as fans cheered enthusiastically holding up posters of star batter Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid.

Two buses were stationed outside the T3 Terminal to ferry the players to ITC Maurya Sheraton, where they were greeted by dhol and traditional Bhangra dancers.

Most of them, including skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, shook a leg with the assembled dancers, giving them a memory of a lifetime.

Even the on-duty security personnel had smiles on their faces as the players let their hair down after the long journey, shook hands with everyone who wanted to and moved into their rooms after cutting a cake that was kept ready for them.

All of this unfolded amid expected media frenzy. A brief while later, they left to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, continuing a hectic schedule that awaits them through the day.

Earlier, at the airport, the players trickled out in ones and twos after completing immigration formalities.

Tired but excited, they acknowledged the waiting fans by waving at them and flashing warm smiles.

Suryakumar, who took the sensational match-winning catch of David Miller in the final, was the most animated in responding to the cheering.

Pant, who returned to international cricket at the just-concluded event after a life-threatening car accident, saluted the gathered crowd, while pacer Mohammed Siraj blew flying kisses in their direction.

Rohit and Player of the Final Kohli, both of whom retired from T20Is at the end of India's campaign, were among the last to come out of the VIP exit.

Rohit raised the coveted trophy for the fans to catch a glimpse before boarding the bus. Kohli, on his part, gave a thumbs up to acknowledge the support.

In their excitement to see their heroes in person, some fans claimed that they had been waiting outside the airport since last night.

"We have been here since last night. It was very important for us to win this World Cup after losing the ODI World Cup last year," a group of fans said.

The squad won the country its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, on Saturday. India's previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Its earlier World Cup titles came in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI).

With PTI Inputs