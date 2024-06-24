West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Streaming: West Indies could see curtains drawn to their 2024 T20 World Cup on home soil, if they lose to South Africa in the final Super 8 game. West Indies currently lie on the same number of points as England, but with a better net run rate, and a loss for the English to the USA would see West Indies and South Africa qualify no matter what. While South Africa come into the game with a 100% win record in the T20 World Cup so far, a big defeat for them, along with a big win for England, could dramatically swing the scales.

When will the West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played on Monday, June 24 (IST).

Where will the West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match be played?

The West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

What time will the West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The West Indies vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)