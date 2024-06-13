Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE Scorecard straight from the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.
West Indies vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2024
West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: Co-hosts West Indies have the chance to become the first team from Group C to seal a Super 8 spot, if they beat New Zealand at Trinidad's Brian Lara Stadium. The Windies team battled to victory against Papua New Guinea, before a thumping win over Uganda where they bowled out the opposition for just 39. New Zealand were themselves dismantled by Afghanistan, and desperately need a win to stay alive in the tournament. It is also the first-ever T20 World Cup fixture at the stadium named after one of West Indies's greatest cricket icons. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Trinidad is all set to welcome the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a high-stakes clash in Group C as the West Indies take on New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Aptly named the 'Group of Death', Group C has lived up to its billing, with Afghanistan emerging as the early frontrunner, boasting an impressive NRR of +5.225 and being all but through to the Super 8 stage. With two wins from two matches, the West Indies are also on the verge of securing their place, while New Zealand, reeling from an 84-run loss in their campaign opener, are under early pressure. The co-hosts of the tournament are coming off a dominant victory over Uganda and are eager to add to New Zealand's woes. Although their top order of Brandon King, Johnson Charles, and Nicholas Pooran hasn't set the stage on fire yet, they have accumulated runs and will be crucial in the upcoming games against New Zealand and Afghanistan. The middle order, featuring Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Andre Russell, will also need to step up, especially with the Kiwis expected to come hard at them. On the bowling front, Akeal Hosein's five-wicket haul in the last match has been a highlight, and he has started the tournament on a high note. Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, and Gudakesh Motie have also chipped in and will need to maintain their form. For New Zealand, the decision not to play warm-up games proved costly, as they appeared underprepared in their opening match against Afghanistan. Chasing a target of 160, New Zealand were rolled over for 75, with only Glenn Phillips managing a run-a-ball knock. To bounce back, much will depend on Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell, while Finn Allen and Mark Chapman must also contribute significantly. The Kiwis' bowling was a mixed bag, with Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Santner performing well, but Matt Henry and Michael Bracewell struggled to keep the runs in check. They will need to tighten up against the West Indies. Given their heavy defeat to Afghanistan, New Zealand must win all their remaining matches and hope that other results go their way. Can Kane Williamson and his team rise to the challenge? We shall find out.