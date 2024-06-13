West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: Co-hosts West Indies have the chance to become the first team from Group C to seal a Super 8 spot, if they beat New Zealand at Trinidad's Brian Lara Stadium. The Windies team battled to victory against Papua New Guinea, before a thumping win over Uganda where they bowled out the opposition for just 39. New Zealand were themselves dismantled by Afghanistan, and desperately need a win to stay alive in the tournament. It is also the first-ever T20 World Cup fixture at the stadium named after one of West Indies's greatest cricket icons. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)