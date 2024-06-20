England vs West Indies Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against West Indies. An inform West Indies will be keen to carry the winning momentum but will be wary of underestimating familiar foes England in their opening Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup which promises to be a run fest at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Both England and West Indies are each competing for an unprecedented third T20 World Cup title. While the hosts are undefeated in the tournament so far, England had a rather anxious group stage and needed arch-rivals Australia's help to keep alive their title defence. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)