England vs West Indies Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Change Gears, England Eye First Wicket
T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs ENG LIVE Score, Super 8 Group 2: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against West Indies.
England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
England vs West Indies Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against West Indies. An inform West Indies will be keen to carry the winning momentum but will be wary of underestimating familiar foes England in their opening Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup which promises to be a run fest at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Both England and West Indies are each competing for an unprecedented third T20 World Cup title. While the hosts are undefeated in the tournament so far, England had a rather anxious group stage and needed arch-rivals Australia's help to keep alive their title defence. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Super Eight - Match 2, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, Jun 19, 2024
Play In Progress
ENG
WI
36/0 (4.0)
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 9.00
Batsman
Brandon King
19 (11)
Johnson Charles
13* (13)
Bowler
Reece Topley
17/0 (2)
Jofra Archer
11/0 (1)
FOUR! Misfield and King gets a boundary! That should have been stopped.
Attacks the stumps on a length, Johnson Charles clears his front leg and drags it towards deep mid-wicket along the grass for a single.
Hits the deck hard, right on the money! On off and on a good length, Brandon King guides it towards deep backward point for a single.
Jofra Archer comes into the attack as the first change.
INSIDE EDGE AND FOUR! Reece Topley bowls a knee-length full toss angling onto the pads, Johnson Charles goes for a flick but only manages to inside edge it and the ball guns down through the gap between keeper and short fine for a boundary to end the over.
Angles it in with an inward movement, full and on leg, Johnson Charles clears his front leg and shovels it out to mid on.
Takes the pace off this time, and delivers on off and full in length, Brandon King eases it in front of mid off and fetches a quick single.
Another halt as the ball has gone out of the park and the fourth umpire walks in with a box of balls. The ball selection is done and play will resume now.
SIX! Oh, goodness gracious! That is massive and has gone miles! Reece Topley serves a friendly half-volley on the middle and leg, swinging a bit in as well, Brandon King swings across with a good timing, and hoists it over mid-wicket and the breeze sails the ball way behind the deep mid-wicket fence.
A halt in play as Brandon King has damaged the bottom half of his bat and needs a change of bat. We are all good to go now.
He is not being able to time the ball! Hits the good length, on the top of the middle, Brandon King stands tall and pulls it with no real timing towards the bowler.
Short and outside off at 132 kph, Brandon King stays on the up and slaps it to mid off.
WIDE! Third Wide for Topley! An inswinger down the leg side, Brandon King looks to hoist it in the air but misses. Wide given.
Goes full and on the leg stump line, Johnson Charles pushes it straight to covers.
FOUR! Just a touch and the ball races towards the fence! Delivers a good-length delivery outside off, skids through quickly at a good pace, Johnson Charles stays leg side of the ball, arches back a bit and uses the pace of the ball to guide it through backward point and cover for a boundary.
Hits the deck hard at 148 kph, angling into the batter, Johnson Charles miscues it but gets it over mid off and takes two.
An away swinger on a fullish length, Johnson Charles swings hard but misses to connect.
Drama! Bowls it on the length, on the leg stump line, Brandon King tucks it in front of mid on and sets off for a quick single. Harry Brook picks the ball and scores a direct hit at the striker's end but Johnson Charles is comfortably home. The ball deflects off the stumps and rolls towards deep third but they don't run for a second as Brandon King has ran too far.
WIDE! Banged in short and down the leg side. King goes for a pull shot but misses. Wide given.
A huge appeal for LBW and the Umpire says no. Mark Wood steams in from over the wicket and delivers an absolute jaffa first up. Lands it on the off-stump line, nipping away a bit as well and skidding through quickly. Brandon King is squared up and wears it high on the flap of his back pad. Jos Buttler eventually decides not to challenge the decision. The replays show that it was umpire's call with the ball clipping the bails.