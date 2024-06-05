Team India begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with the first match against giant killers Ireland. While Rohit Sharma & Co. are among the favourites in the tournament, head coach Rahul Dravid is wary of not taking any team lightly in the shortest format of the game. Speaking to media on the eve of the contest, Dravid admitted that not team should be taken lightly in T20 cricket. During his chat with reporters, however, Dravid spoke his mind in 'Urdu' and began to laud himself for the effort, while bursting into laughter.

"Iss format mein, ye format hi yehi hai ki aap kisiko nazarandaaz ya lightly nahi le sakte (This format itself is such that you just cannot overlook anyone or take anyone lightly)," Dravid said.

"Waah! Not bad. Well done, Rahul!," he further said before leaving himself and the press in splits. Here's the video:

The T20 World Cup 2024 would be Rahul Dravid's final assignment as the head coach in the Indian team, with the legendary cricketer set for exit after the tournament's conclusion. During the press conference, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that he tried his best in getting Dravid to extend his stay but the latter has some other responsibilities to take ocare of.

"I tried convincing him to stay, but obviously, there are a lot of things that he needs to look after as well. But yeah, I've personally enjoyed my time with him. I'm sure the rest of the guys will say the same. It's been great working with him and I hope...I'm not going to say anything, actually. I'm not going to say anything," he had told reporters in the presser.

The hunt for Dravid's replacement is ongoing, though no formal appointment has taken place as yet. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is said to be leading the race at present.