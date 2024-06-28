Virat Kohli got out on a single-digit score for the fifth time in the 2024 T20 World Cup, in India's semi-final against England in Guyana. Kohli made a run-a-ball 9 against England, a knock which took his tally to just 75 for the tournament in seven innings. After his dismissal, Kohli's disappointment was evident. A video went viral on social media, showing Kohli in a serious mood, and being consoled by Team India head coach Rahul Dravid. He was dismissed by his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate in IPL 2024, Reece Topley.

In the video, Kohli is seen sitting in between India stalwarts Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli is almost motionless, watching on the India-England game. Rahul Dravid appears to console Kohli.

Kohli, however, remains the darling of Indian fans on social media.

"Don't be sad, King Virat Kohli. We will win! We want a roaring Kohli. We can't see you like this," posted a hopeful fan on X.

After winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2024, Virat Kohli has failed to fire in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The all-time highest run-scorer of in T20 World Cups has failed to register even one fifty; his best being a 28-ball 37 against Bangladesh.

At 35, this could possibly be Kohli's last time at a T20 World Cup.

Rahul dravid went to Virat as he was looking broken after that dismissal, can't see him like this man #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/X0nPoSdF5s — a v i (@973Kohli) June 27, 2024

In contrast, opening partner and India captain Rohit Sharma's form has been significantly better. After a fifty against Ireland in India's opening game, Rohit came to the party against Australia, scoring arguably the best knock of the tournament with a 41-ball 92.

Virat's drop in form has not been a major issue for Team India, as Suryakumar Yadav has contributed with two fifties, as well as handy knocks from Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

Kohli has also not been included in India's squad for a T20I series in Zimbabwe after the World Cup.