South Africa sent a stern warning to their opponents in the 2024 T20 World Cup, as they bowled out Afghanistan for a total of just 56, before chasing it down in under 10 overs. The Proteas reached their first-ever T20 World Cup Final, and will face either India or England on June 29. But throughout their dominant bowling performance, one moment stood out, showing the sheer might of the South African bowling unit. The delivery - bowled by Kagiso Rabada - went viral on social media.

With Afghanistan off to a shaky start at 20-3, Kagiso Rabada bowled a peach of a delivery to knock over veteran batter Mohammad Nabi for a duck.

The inswinging delivery sent Nabi's off-stump cartwheeling. Afghanistan were down to 20-4 inside four overs. The ball beat Nabi between his bat and pad, and dismantled the stumps.

Rabada bowled a maiden over, including the two wickets of Nabi and opener Ibrahim Zadran. Rabada's delivery went viral on X, with fans raving.

"Look at the run up, the action and the delivery. The perfect fast bowler," tweeted one user.

Another fan on social media called for Rabada to receive more appreciation.

One comparison touted Rabada as a greater bowler than legendary South African speedstar Dale Steyn at his peak.

One more fan brought up the mouth-watering prospect of India's Virat Kohli facing Rabada in the 2024 T20 World Cup Final.

With the chances of rain being over 90% for the second semi-final, an abandoned match would see India qualify to the final ahead of England, due to their better group stage finish.

People talk about Bumrah, people talk about Starc, people talk about Cummins. But this beast has always gone under-appreciated despite being too good in every format for years now. https://t.co/W4dPYWMHq7 — Thank You Davey (@jersey_no_46) June 27, 2024

This boy's purpose was to play cricket. Better than prime Dale Steyn in my books https://t.co/g9kWeJVkfc — Linda #WOD (@The_DonHimself) June 27, 2024

Rabada's two wickets, along with three each from Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi and two more from Anrich Nortje, helped South Africa bundle up the Afghan batting lineup in just 11.5 overs.

South Africa still have a 100% win record in the 2024 T20 World Cup.