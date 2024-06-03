Virat Kohli joined the Indian team a day before the warm-up clash against Bangladesh and skipped all three practice sessions. He wasn't picked for the warm-up game as well, with skipper Rohit Sharma revealing that Kohli's late arrival made him unavailable for the contest. Now, a report has claimed that Virat, as well as the other members of the Indian team, missed a practice session on Sunday after being given rest following their match against Bangladesh. However, the report has also claimed that Kohli will be part of India's training session on Monday.

Kohli finished the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign with 741 runs in 15 innings to his name. In the process, he also won the Orange Cap for the second time in his career. There were talks about Kohl's potential non-selection for the T20 World Cup but he enters this edition of the tournament as the top run-getter in history, having amassed 1141 runs in 27 appearances since 2012.

The talismanic 35-year-old was also named the ODI Player of the Year by ICC ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup. He witnessed another massive peak of his illustrious career in 2023, after some years of inconsistent form and struggle for massive scores. In 27 ODIs, he scored 1,377 runs at an average of 72.47 and a strike rate of 99.13, with six centuries and eight fifties in 24 innings. His best score was 166*.

He played a big role in India's Asia Cup 2023 triumph, scoring an unbeaten 122* in 94 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial Super Four stage game.

Later on in the ODI World Cup held last year at home, Virat delivered an all-timer campaign, scoring 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, with three centuries, six half-centuries and the best score of 117.

He ended the tournament as a top-scorer, scoring the most runs in a single World Cup edition, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 673 runs back in the 2003 WC. He also outdid Sachin's record of 49 ODI tons, scoring his 50th ODI ton against New Zealand in the semifinals.

With ANI inputs