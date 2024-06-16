Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh has refused to criticise Virat Kohli's poor start to the 2024 T20 World Cup. Instead, Harbhajan has raised the poor batting conditions at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, and said that it would be unfair to judge a batsman's performance on such a pitch. Kohli has scored just five runs so far in the tournament; 1 against Ireland, 4 against Pakistan and a golden duck against the USA. Harbhajan asked for improved consistency from the Indian batting.

"I do not want to judge anyone on that pitch (New York pitch) as batting was difficult on that pitch," said Harbhajan, while speaking on Star Sports.

"Virat Kohli didn't score runs because the conditions were like that," said Harbhajan. "You cannot judge a player in those conditions," he added.

Harbhajan stressed on the importance of partnerships at the top, in order to set a platform for the middle order.

"Runs are obviously expected from Virat Kohli. We also need to consistently see partnerships that we aren't getting in the first six overs. Then your middle order is set. Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube have scored runs," said Harbhajan.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube played a pivotal part in guiding India to victory against USA. After struggling at 39-3, Suryakumar scored a measured half-century and Dube put up an unbeaten 31.

Kohli will get a chance to improve his form ahead of the Super 8 stage, as India move from New York to Lauderhill, Florida.

The men in blue have already sealed their spot in the Super 8 of the 2024 T20 World Cup, winning all three of their New York games against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA.

India are guaranteed to face Australia and Afghanistan in the Super 8, with Bangladesh looking likely to be the fourth team in the group.