United States take on Ireland in a Group A T20 World Cup game. It will be a crucial match for USA and other team Pakistan as the Super Eight fate of the two sides will be dependent on the result of the match. USA have 4 points after playing 3 matches while Pakistan have 2 points from 3 games. If USA go on to beat Ireland, they will make it to the next round with Pakistan being eliminated from the tournament. On the other hand, if USA lose the game, the Babar Azam and Co. will have a golden chance to beat Ireland in their final group game on June 16 and advance to the Super Eight. If the USA vs Ireland game is abandoned, USA will make it to the next round with 5 points to their credit.

When will the USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Thursday, June 14 (IST).

Where will the USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will the USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in Ireland on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)