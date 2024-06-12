USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: India and hosts USA come into the tie looking to seal their place in the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. After the high of beating Pakistan, Rohit Sharma's men will be confident of going unbeaten in the group phase. USA, filled with players of Indian origin, will be looking to keep up their momentum, having also beaten Pakistan. Changes could be on the horizon to the India playing XI, with Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja at risk of being left out.

When will the USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, June 12 (IST).

Where will the USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

What time will the USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The USA vs India, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)