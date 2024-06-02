USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: USA will be squaring off against Canada in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday in Dallas. A team full of expatriates, tournament co-hosts USA, coached by former Australian batter Stuart Law, will promise some surprises. The USA have proved that they will be no pushovers, having beaten the full-member side Bangladesh 2-1 in the build up to the tournament. They will also have the edge having beaten Canada 4-0 recently.

When will the USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Sunday, June 2 (IST).

Where will the USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

What time will the USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)