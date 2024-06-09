India and Pakistan do not play against each other in a bilateral series, due to the political tensions between the two nations. They only face each other during the ICC tournaments and this is what makes their rivalry even more intense. Not just their respective fans but all the fans around the world eagerly wait for these two teams to square off against each other as it always promises to be a high-voltage clash. Both India and Pakistan are now set to face each other again in the T20 World Cup 2024, Group A match on Sunday in New York.

A match between India and Pakistan is always celebrated like a festival in both countries as the fans participate with great enthusiasm. Amid this madness, many fans usually come up with hilarious punch lines and jokes to mock the opposite team.

One such line, which grabbed everyone's attention was, "Tel lagao Dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka. (Put some oil of Dabar and scalp the wicket of Babar Azam)."

Ahead of the highly-anticipated match, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh shared his views on this hilarious line, which was given by the Indian fans to mock Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

"If we are going to see it from a player's perspective, then they also work hard for their country. These kind of banters keep on going and the interesting part is, it brings a lot of emotion from both the countries. These narratives made by the fans like 'Tel lagao Dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka' (laughs), makes the competition more interesting," Pant said on India TV's show, 'Aap Ki Adaalat'.

Apart from this, Pant also revealed the sledging incident between him and star batter Virat Kohli, which happened during the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"It happened during the RCB game. I was banned without doing anything. I tried a lot to prevent it but it was uncontrollable, not in my hands. Sitting outside I thought I'll disturb the mindset or something because the RCB dressing room is right behind the sightscreen," said Pant.

"At first I did not know. I thought they are calling their own teammates. Then when I realised, I thought I might as well tease him a little more. I didn't give him the chance to say anything because I escaped," he added.