Yuvraj Singh is the darling of 1.4 billion Indians, having been instrumental in the country's two latest World Cup wins. So when New York-based vlogger Yi Wang failed to recognize the legendary all-rounder, Indians on Instagram were quick to inform. Yuvraj - in New York for the 2024 T20 World Cup - can be seen swarmed by fans on an NYC street, asking for selfies. In a viral video posted on his account 'nyc_food_and_drinks', Wang asked his audience to inform him about who the person is, and internet users had many compliments in store.

"Michael Jordan of cricket," said one user, comparing Yuvraj to legendary American basketball player Michael Jordan.

"The guy who made Stuart Broad, Stuart Little," joked another user.

Several references to Yuvraj's milestone of six sixes off Stuart Broad during the 2007 T20 World Cup were made. Several other comments talked about his remarkable recovery from cancer.

Some also played along and gave incorrect names, with "MS Dhoni" and "Narendra Modi" also featuring in the comments section.

But above all, it was the outpour of emotion and love for Yuvraj that truly stood out. The video got more than 10,000 comments and more than 2 million likes. Yuvraj, who was Player of the Tournament in India's historic 2011 Cricket World Cup win, is still adored by the nation seven years since he last donned blue.

Yuvraj is in New York City ahead of India's huge 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, on Sunday, June 9.

India head into the game after a brilliant opening win against Ireland, where they won with nearly eight overs to spare. However, Pakistan will come into the fixture after being shocked by hosts USA in their opening game.

Wins against India are rare for Pakistan in World Cups, but this would be as good a time to get one as there has ever been.