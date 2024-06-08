A hilarious video has been shared by Dale Steyn on his Instagram, where the South Africa great is being taught how to bowl by a member of the USA staff, who had not recognized him. The video went viral on social media, drawing laughter and light-hearted reactions from netizens. Having retired from international cricket in 2021, Steyn is currently in the West Indies and the Caribbean as a part of the official commentary panel for the T20 World Cup 2024. In the video, the USA staff member is showing Steyn to keep his arm straight before delivering the ball. Steyn stays humble, agreeing to the instructions. The South African legend seems to still have a lot of pace in his delivery.

Steyn's next ball crashes full and into the stumps, to which the USA Staff member has further advice.

I haven't laughed this hard in a long time. Imagine giving bowling tips to Dale Steyn pic.twitter.com/idqw2jvW5n — simmi (@simmiareff) June 6, 2024

Steyn turns to the camera and says in a sarcastic manner what the advice was: "It's supposed to bounce before it hits the ground."

South Africa's highest Test wicket-taker (439), Steyn played along with the advice. Steyn also holds the record for the most time spent at no. 1 in the rankings for Test bowlers, holding the status from 2008 to 2014.

Meanwhile, cricket continues to grow in the United States of America. The USA is co-hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup, making its maiden appearance on the global stage.

South Africa got off to a flying start in the tournament, bundling Sri Lanka out for just 77 in their opening Group D game, before chasing it down in 16.2 overs.

The USA have also made a victorious start, chasing down a daunting target 195 against neighbours Canada before stunning Pakistan with a Super Over win. The American crowd will be treated to cricketing royalty this summer, with both India and Pakistan in the same group.