India kept their winning run intact on Thursday, as they defeated defending champions England by 68 runs in their T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash in Guyana. The win saw the Rohit Sharma-led side book their place in Saturday's final game against South Africa in Barbados. This was India's seventh win of the tournament after their match against Ireland in the group stage was washed out due to rain in Florida. South Africa, on the other hand, are also unbeaten with eigth wins on the trot heading into the final.

The win over England was India's 49th in the shortest format of the game under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who has now become the most successful skipper in T20Is, scripting an all-new world record.

Rohit overtook Pakistan captain Babar Azam (48) for most wins as T20I skipper, maintaining India's second-longest winning streak in T20Is (11).

It was a record-breaking night for Rohit as he also became just the fifth Indian captain to rack up 5,000 runs across all formats.

After his influential 57-run knock came to an end, Rohit walked back with 5,033 runs under his belt across all formats as the Indian skipper.

Stalwart batter Virat Kohli tops the chart with a whopping 12,883 runs to his name as the Indian skipper in all three formats.

MS Dhoni, who made his mark with his leadership and captaincy skills, is the second-highest run-scorer as the Indian captain across all formats with a tally of 11,207. Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly are next in line with 8,095 and 7,643 runs, respectively.

The situation was similar to the one that India faced against Australia. Virat Kohli lost his wicket early, and Rishabh Pant went back without making much of an impact.

The stage was set, and once again, Rohit delivered his art in the power-hitting. His 57-run knock was laced with six fours and two towering maximums. His second six marked Rohit's 50th in T20 World Cups. Only former West Indies iconic opener Chris Gayle has managed to hit more (63).

His second six also helped Rohit bring up back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing edition of the marquee event.

(With ANI Inputs)