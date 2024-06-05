Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has laid out his ideal bowling combination for India for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Manjrekar said that Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and co. would select their bowling based on not only the opposition, but also the size of the ground. He said that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stands at a disadvantage to be included in the playing XI if the size of the grounds are on the smaller side. However, Manjrekar emphasised that he would like to see all three frontline pacers in the side.

Responding to a question by NDTV, Manjrekar said, "The moment you see a small ground, I see Chahal struggling to make the XI, because he thrives on bigger grounds.

"Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel can bowl quick, and Kuldeep Yadav has the artistry to beat batters on small grounds," he reasoned.

Chahal picked up 18 wickets in IPL 2024, more than any other spinner in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had said that it was his decision to pick four spinners in the 15-man squad, with many suspecting the slow nature of the pitches in the West Indies being the chief reason.

While Manjrekar stated that his preference would be to go with three seamers, he gave the edge to Arshdeep Singh over Mohammed Siraj, if only one can play alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

"Arshdeep offers you more variety; a left-arm seamer, who has a great range as a bowler," Manjrekar said.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was next to Manjrekar, also agreed, pointing out an interesting stat.

"Arshdeep has the most number of T20I wickets in the last year (among Indians)," he stated. "Don't underestimate the power of a left-arm fast-bowler," Pathan joked, himself having been one during his playing days.

Arshdeep Singh scalped 19 wickets in IPL 2024, but had an expensive economy rate over 10.