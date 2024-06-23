The USA will take on England in the Super Eights Match 9 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The game is set to take place at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday. The USA comes into this match after losing their Super 8 opener against West Indies by nine wickets. Andries Gous was the standout performer for the USA, amassing 44 fantasy points. On the other hand, former champions, England also faced a setback in their last game, losing to South Africa by seven runs. Harry Brook was the top fantasy performer for England, scoring 90 points.

Head-to-Head

Surprisingly, the USA have never faced England in the T20I format. This is the first time both these teams will play each other and this fixture will be a must-win game for them.

Key Players to Watch

Phil Salt (ENG)

England's top-order batter, Phil Salt, has carried his IPL 2024 form to the T20 World Cup 2024, smashing 158 runs at an average of 39.5 in the recent five matches.

Steven Ryan Taylor (USA)

Advertisement

USA's top-order batter, Steven Taylor, has been a vital cog in their batting unit. Taylor has scored 62 runs in the recent five matches for the USA.

Jos Buttler (ENG)

England skipper, Jos Buttler, has been on a flamboyant form with the bat in this tournament. Buttler has smashed 108 runs in the recent five matches at an average of 27.

Harmeet Singh (USA)

Advertisement

Bowling all-rounder, Harmeet Singh, has provided balance to USA's starting XI. Harmeet has picked up four wickets in the recent five matches and has also scored 48 runs with the bat.

Sam Curran (ENG)

Star all-rounder, Sam Curran, was the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2022. He has scored 10 runs in the recent three matches in the tournament. Bowling left-arm medium fast, Curran can also provide some valuable fantasy points.

Jasdeep Singh (USA)

Right-arm medium pacer, Jasdeep Singh, has been a prominent part of the USA's pace battery. In the recent four matches in the tournament, Jasdeep has scalped one wicket.