Co-hosts West Indies will take on South Africa in the Super Eights Match 10 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The game is set to take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on 24th June 2024 at 06:00 AM IST.

WI vs SA, Super Eight - Match 10 Preview

West Indies comes into this match with momentum, having defeated the USA by nine wickets in their previous outing. Shai Hope was the standout performer for India, amassing 128 fantasy points.

On the other hand, South Africa defeated England by seven runs in their last game. Quinton de Kock was the top fantasy performer for Bangladesh, scoring 95 points.

WI vs SA, Head-to-Head

Historically, the West Indies have faced South Africa 22 times in T20Is since 2007, with both sides winning 11 each. Interestingly, the Caribbeans are on a four-match winning streak against the Proteas in the T20 format. The pattern suggests West Indies will likely continue their dominance. The Caribbean batters have generally outperformed the South African bowlers, while the Protea batters have been their main contributors.

The last meeting between these teams was in the third T20I of South Africa's tour of West Indies, 2024, where Johnson Charles and Rassie van der Dussen scored the highest fantasy points for their respective countries.

Key Players to Watch

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

South Africa's star pacer, Kagiso Rabada has been on a wonderful form with the ball in this tournament. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up nine wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.09.

Johnson Charles (WI)

West Indies top-order batter, Johnson Charles, has led his side's batting unit from the front. Batting right-handed, Charles has smashed 140 runs in the recent six matches in the tournament.

Reeza Hendricks (SA)

South Africa's top-order batter, Reeza Hendricks, has been enjoying decent form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored 80 runs in six matches so far in the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Explosive left-arm batter, Nicholas Pooran, is currently one of the highest run-scorers in the tournament, scoring 227 runs in the recent six matches at a strike rate of 148.36.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Fast bowling all-rounder, Marco Jansen, has been a regular contributor to the South African side in the tournament. The left-arm pacer has picked up two wickets in the recent six matches.

Gudakesh Motie (WI)

The slow left-arm spinner, Gudakesh Motie has been a consistent wicket-taker for the Caribbeans in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Motie has picked up eight wickets in the recent six matches in the competition.