The T20 World Cup 2024 is nearing its business end with India, Afghanistan, South Africa and England reaching the semi-finals of the competition. India remained unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 with victories over Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Australia. Meanwhile, Afghanistan pulled off a stunning victory over Australia and despite losing their game against India, they bounced back to a thrilling win over Bangladesh in their final Super 8 match. In the other group, South Africa on all of their three matches against England, United States and West Indies to book their spot in the Top 4. England won their games against West Indies and United States but slumped to a loss against South Africa.

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals Full Schedule:

Semi-final 1: The first T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final will be played between South Africa and Afghanistan.

Date: June 27 | Time: 6 AM (IST) | Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Semi-final 2: The second T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final will see 2007 winners India take on defending champions England in a repeat of the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

Date: June 27 | Time: 8 PM (IST) | Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Final: The winner of Semi-final 1 will face the winner of Semi-final 2 in the summit clash.

Date: June 29 | Time: 8 PM (IST) | Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados