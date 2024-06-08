Match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 has Netherlands taking on South Africa. The match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on 8th June 2024 at 08:00 PM IST.

NED vs SA (Netherlands vs South Africa), Match 16 Preview

Netherlands have played 1 match in the tournament and they are currently ranked second on the points table, while South Africa have also played 1 match and they will be looking to strengthen their hold of the top spot by registering back-to-back wins in the tournament.

NED vs SA, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Dallas Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 3 matches is 106 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 33% of its matches. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first here.

Weather Report for Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Temperature is expected to be around 22.88 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 40%. 6.41 m/s winds are expected.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 80% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea. Based on the stats available, we predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

NED vs SA, Head to Head

In the 2 matches played between these 2 teams, bowler of both teams have earned the most fantasy points for their respective teams so far.

NED vs SA, Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Ottneil Emile Graham Baartman

Ottneil Baartman can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 42 match fantasy points in the last 2 games and a fantasy rating of 9.2. Baartman bowls right-arm medium fast and in the recent 4 matches he has taken 7 wickets at an average of 11.6.

Logan Verjus van Beek

Logan van Beek is an all-rounder with an average of 75 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.2 and can be a safe pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a right-handed batter and in the recently played 3 matches, Logan has scored 16 runs and taken 6 wickets.

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen is an all-rounder with an average of 86 match fantasy points in the last 5 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Jansen is a left-arm medium fast bowler and in the recently played 4 matches, he has taken one wicket, which is why he'll be eyeing a turnaround in form.

Reeza Raphael Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks is a batter with an average of 51 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.2 and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order opening batter and bats right-handed. In the recently played 5 matches, Hendricks has scored 204 runs.

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team who has an average of 43 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.9. He is a right-handed batter and in the recently played 5 matches, he has scored 108 runs.

Bastiaan Franciscus Wilhelmus de Leede

Bas de Leede is an all-rounder with an average of 62 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.3 and is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick in your team. Bas de Leede is a right-handed batter. In the recent 5 matches, he has scored 79 runs and taken 5 wickets.

Timothy James Gerard Pringle

Tim Pringle can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. Tim Pringle has an average of 51 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the last 4 matches, this player has taken 4 wickets at an average of 19.3.

Michael Levitt

Michael Levitt is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick in your team. Michael Levitt has an average of 67 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.5. He is a top-order opening right-handed batter. In the recent 4 matches, Levitt has scored 96 runs.

NED vs SA Squads

South Africa (SA) Possible Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj

Netherlands (NED) Possible Playing XI: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede and Sybrand Engelbrecht

NED vs SA Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen and Scott Edwards

Batters: Reeza Hendricks and Max O'Dowd

All-Rounders: Logan van Beek and Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Ottneil Baartman, Tim Pringle, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Vice-Captain: Bjorn Fortuin

